Salman Khan's Bigg Boss Season 16 Starting on This Date

The most controversial and watched reality show, Bigg Bos Hindi is always in the news for some or the other reason. Bigg Boss Hindi is known for its entertainment value, thanks to the drama created by the contestants. No season concludes without a huge and controversial fights, which keeps the audience glued to their television sets. Following the conclusion of Bigg Boss Non-Stop Telugu, netizens are excited about the premiere of Bigg Boss Hindi season 16. It is worth mentioning here that Hindi Bigg Boss creates new content in every season, while other language Bigg Boss makers copy the format. Most importantly, the way Salman Khan hosts the show and schools the contestants is simply awesome and no wonder the actor enjoys a special fan base.

Bigg Boss Hindi Season 16 Launch Date:

For the past few days, Bigg Boss Hindi Season 16 contestants' list news has gone viral on social media. Well, we all know that Hindi Bigg Boss will kick-start from October every year, but rumours will begin as soon as the season ends. Anyway, soon after Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 reaches the grand finale, only Bigg Boss makers will announce a new season launch. Speculations are ripe that Bigg Boss Hindi makers are coming up with a special theme like last season's jungle theme.

Bigg Boss Hindi Season 16 Contestants

Munawar, Shivangi Joshi, Divyanka Tripathi, Anjali Arora and Poonam Pandey are rumoured to be entering Bigg Boss season 16.

When it comes to Bigg Boss OTT season 2, a majority of the audience says that they don't want any more OTT seasons. They say that the Bigg Boss OTT concept is ruining the interest of viewers to watch the actual Bigg Boss show. However, rumours say that Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT season might premiere by mid-2022. Let us wait for an official announcement from the makers.