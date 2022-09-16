Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 Starting From...

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 is making headlines since the day the makers dropped the first promo of the show. Bigg Boss Hindi producers have hinted in the promo that season 16 will be huge with a lot of twists. Salman Khan has stated that Bigg Boss will play the game with new rules in season 16. So we can say that the controversial show will be more dramatic than the previous seasons.

Netizens are super excited to know what Colors is planning for the new season. Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss 16 team is busy finalising contestants and renovating the BB glass house to welcome the contestants. There are several top small screen celebrity names on the rumored contestants' list and a few of them are said to be quitting their current shows, to enter Bigg Boss 16. Bigg Boss producers are keeping the contestant list under wraps.

As per sources, Bigg Boss 16 is likely to start either on October 1st or 2nd. Lock Upp season 1 winner Munawar is rumoured to be a confirmed contestant to enter the show. Imlie actor Fahmaa Khan is also rumoured to have been approached by Bigg Boss 16 team.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss producers have approached Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 contestants to sign a deal. So we can expect a few KKK12 contestants in Bigg Boss season 16.