Salman Khan's BB16 Final Contestants List
Sep 30, 2022, 12:14 IST
Bollywood actor Salman Khan is all set to host a brand new season of the much watched TV reality show—Bigg Boss 16. There are several names doing the rounds as contestants.
Here's a look at celebrities confirmed as participants for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 along with pics.
Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Gori Nagori
Soundarya Sharma
Tina Dutta
Sreejita De
Gautam Vig
Shaleen Bhanot
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia
Manya Singh
Related news
More from section
Advertisement