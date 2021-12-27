Salman Khan, SPB Special Connection

Bollywood hero, Salman Khan is celebrating his birthday today. Friends and fans across the world are wishing Bhai on the occasion of his birthday. Salman Khan acted in many movies and during the 80s and 90s, he was called a romantic hero. Two decades ago, all his movies were romantic films and most of the songs from his movies were crooned by SP Balasubrahmanyam.

Salman Khan stepped into Bollywood with the film Maine Pyaar Kiya. He played the role of Prem in the movie and SPB sang songs in the film. Needless to say about the film, right! It is not only a musical hit but also a blockbuster. SPB became a staple in Sallu Bhai's movies.

Today on the occasion of Salman Khan's birthday, we would like to come up with some Sallu Bhai and SPB songs.