Salman Khan Remuneration For Bigg Boss 16, Movies and Brand Endorsement Deals?

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all ready to host Bigg Boss Season 16. He is one of the most talented stars in the Hindi film industry. He acted in many films and impressed audiences with his stunning acting skills. He is also a good host. He hosted many seasons of Bigg Boss. According to the reports, Salman Khan's net worth is $315 Million (Rs. 2550 Crores INR).

Earlier rumours broke out saying that Salman Khan is going to take Rs. 1000 crore as remuneration. But he denied all the reports and in a recent interaction with the media, he said that "If I get this amount, I won’t work the rest of my life. There will come a day when I will get paid this amount. Even if I get paid this amount, I have so many such expenses wherein… Lawyer’s fees and all." He further added that he will not even get 1/4th of this amount.

Bigg Boss 16 will premiere on October 1 and the contestants will be introduced on the premiere day. They will be locked inside the Bigg Boss house for 100 days.

Now, coming to Sallu Bhai's remuneration for movies. It is said that his fee for a movie is more than Rs. 100 crore. Sources say that he is going to charge Rs. 4 crore to Rs. 10 crore per advertisement.

On the professional front, Salman Khan will be seen in Tiger 3, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, a cameo in Chiranjeevi‘s God Father and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

