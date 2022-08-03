Salman Khan Remuneration for Bigg Boss 16

Salman Khan is all set to come back to television to host the most awaited TV reality show Bigg Boss 16. Viewers are waiting with bated breath to know who are the contestants that will make it to the show this time.

If reports being circulated are anything to go by, then, the following celebrities have been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss (colors tv) to be a part of the show. The remuneration of these contestants is still under wraps. In fact, rumour has it that the Bigg Boss makers have approached these celebrities and are in talks to rope them into the show. Have a look at the rumoured contestants list along with their pictures.

Shiney Ahuja

Ankita Lokhande

Prachi Desai

Disha Parmar

Karan Patel

Munawar Faruqui

Anjali Arora

Mohit Sehgal

Vivian Dsena

Sanaya Irani

Kanika Mann

Deepika Singh

Saisha Shinde

Back to the remuneration of the Bigg Boss host. We all know how charming Bollywood actor Salman Khan is.If won't be wrong to say that nobody could do better than him when it comes to hosting the most watched TV reality show. So if you are wondering how much does Salman charge per show. We hear that he takes home a fancy pay cheque from the show. Rumour has it that Salman earned Rs 350 crore from the previous season of Bigg Boss.

