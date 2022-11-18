Salman Khan Removes Shalin From Bigg Boss 16?

Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan is all set to blash Shalin and MC Stan in the Shukrawar Ka Vaar. Salman Khan pulls up the issue between MC Stan and Shalin and schools them. Shalin tells the BB16 host that either he or MC Stan should be in the house, and Salman replies to Shalin that no one is stopping him from getting out of the show. By this BB16 viewers predict that Salman Khan removes Shalin from the show as a punishment for breaking BB rules. Anyway, the prediction became stronger as Shalin was nominated for the seventh week of elimination. Let us wait and watch what Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan decides.

Meanwhile, Salman picks Sumbul, Shalin, and Tina Datta's triangle friendship war. In yesterday's episode, Shalin and MC Stan got into a head-to-head fight. Sumbul and Tina stopped Shalin from getting into a physical fight. Later, Tina Datta tries to make Shalin calm and tells him it was his mistake, but Sumbul refuses to agree and yells at Tina, which provokes Shalin. It is known that Shalin is obsessed with Tina and Sumbul is obsessed with Shalin, but he won't care about Sumbul's caring or feelings. In yesterday's episode, Shalin again proved it to Sumbul.

Check out the fight video: (video credits: twitter)

In the weekend episode, Salman Khan says that Sumbul is obsessed with Shalin, and he knows about it. Tina agrees with Salman Khan's statement. Sumbul broke down into tiers and tells Salman Khan that she don't won't be in the house. Will see what is Salman Khan's reaction is in tonight's episode.