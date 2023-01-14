Salman Khan Opts Out of Bigg Boss 16, Deets Inside

Hey, Bigg Boss 16 viewers here is that sad news for Salman Khan and BB fans. Yes, Salman Khan has confirmed that he will not be hosting the show from next weekend. As expected, Karan Johar will be hosting the until Bigg Boss 16 grand finale episode. Well, Salman Khan will be back on the Bigg Boss 16 stage for the grand finale episode that will be premiered on February. Salman Khan has a huge fan following for his own style of hosting the show and schooling contestants. Salman Khan is hosting the Hindi Bigg Boss from season 4.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss fans are upset that Karan Johar will be hosting the show. They say Karan’s hosting style will not match Salman Khan’s hosting levels. Anyway, BB16 viewers are enjoying the content happening in the Bigg Boss 16 house. The new enemies in the Bigg Boss 16 house are Shalin and Tina Datta. We can say that Shalin and Tina are now the most targeted contestants on the show. Let us wait and watch how Karan Johar will handle the show.