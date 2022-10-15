Salman Khan, Katrina Tiger 3 Release Date Locked

After a long gap, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are back on the big screen with the most awaited movie Tiger 3. Salman Khan took a social media to announce his new film Tiger 3 release date. The film, which was scheduled to hit the theaters on Eid 21st, 2023, will now be released in three languages on Diwali 2023.

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan will play Tiger and Zoya from Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, respectively. Shah Rukh Khan will also make an appearance in the flick. Maneesh Sharma is directing the third film, which follows the previous two films directed by Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman made the news on social media and shared a new poster. The actor took his Instagram and shared Tiger 3 look with captioned, “Tiger has a new date… Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf”