Salman Khan Evicts BB14 Most Popular Contestants In WeekendkeVaar, Netizens Reaction Shocking

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 is inching towards finals. The grand finale will be held in a couple of days from now and arrangements are being made to rope in some well known celebrities. Now, we hear that the top four finalists have been chosen by the Bigg Boss.

As per the social media buzz, Salman Khan has shown the door to two most popular BB14 contestants. By now, you know we are talking about. Yes! none other than Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli. We need not tell you how well the two have played the game so far. They have also earned much love from fans and increased their fan following ever since they entered the Bigg Boss House.

In fact the social media users had already declared them as finalists and Rahul Vaidya as the winner of this season's title. So, the news that Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli have been evicted from the show has completely changed the calculations made by the audience.

That leaves Jasmin, Abhina, Eijaz and Rubina to compete for the finals. So these four are the finalists.

Shocked netizens have reacted with anger and disappointment. A few have also trolled Salman Khan for doing so. Here's a look at a few reactions...

