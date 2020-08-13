It’s very hard to imagine Bigg Boss without Salman Khan. He has been hosting the show since 2010 and he successfully completed thirteen seasons so far. Due to the pandemic, show buffs were in doubt that Season 14 of this year won't be happening. Well, it’s not true.

Salman Khan is hosting Season 14 and the show will air on September 27. When people got confirmation about Bigg Boss 14, reports were churning out about his remuneration. How much Salman Khan will be charging for this season as he will be shooting amid a pandemic.

If reports are to be believed, Salman Khan will be charging a whopping amount of around Rs 16 crore this year per week.

The show makers have finalized 30 contestants through online auditions. This time there will be only 13 celebrity contestants and three commoners.

The final list contestants will undergo COVID-19 tests before entering the house. Watch this space for more.