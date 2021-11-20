Salman Khan Chief Guest To RRR Event In Mumbai: Deets Inside

Is there a need to introduce Bollywood superstar Salman Khan? He has been ruling the film industry for the past few decades. Aspiring actors love his working style and look up to him for inspiration.

Not to mention, he has a massive fan following in different parts of the country. For those who joined in late to the story, Baahubali director Rajamouli met Salman Khan in Mumbai.

Rumors are rife that Rajamouli went to invite Salman Khan to the RRR event which is going to held in Mumbai in a couple of days from now. Rajamouli's RRR will be released in ten languages.

On top it all, the film has been made on lavish budget. The film needs large-scale promotions to fetch big bucks at the box office. Rajamouli is all set to hold a grand RRR event in Mumbai to promote the film. Several Bollywood actors are expected to grace the event. This piece of news hasn't been confirmed yet from Rajamouli or RRR makers.

RRR is produced by Danayya and the film will hit the big screens on January 7, 2021. The film also stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan in significant roles.