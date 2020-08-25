The most controversial reality show Bigg Boss has been in the news for a quite long time. The makers are all set to start the new season (Bigg Boss 14) and Salman Khan, the host of the show has already enthralled audiences with the promos of the reality show.

The promos created curiosity amongst the public. Unfortunately, the show which was supposed to go on air from September 5 has been pushed for a month.

Reliable sources reveal, "The channel and makers are forced to push the show by a month as the repair work of the set was affected due to heavy rains lashing Mumbai in the past week.

The rains have delayed the repair work and the set is not yet ready for the contestants. Hence, keeping all the precautions and everything in mind, the reality show is now being postponed to October."

Filmy reports claim that the makers are planning to go on air in the first week of October but nothing has been finalized. According to the sources, Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Naina Singh are likely to be the contestants of the new season. However, there is no official information regarding this.

The last season gathered so much of love and appreciation which made the makers to extend the show by almost two months. Sidharth Shukla emerged out as the winner of the show whereas Asim Riaz stood as the runner up. Watch this space for more updates