Bigg Boss... Irrespective of language, fans go crazy about the show. Bigg Boss 14 hosted by Salman Khan is going to come in front of the audience from September 27th. The makers of the show have released a promo on Saturday and it is going viral online. It appears that the promo has been shot at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse.

The official Instagram handle of Colors TV shared the video and captioned it as, "Ab paltega scene, kyunki Bigg Boss dega 2020 ko jawaab! Bigg Boss 14 coming soon only on Colors." In the video, Salman says "Lockdown laya sabki life mein speed breaker isliye uga raha hun chawal, aur chala raha hun tractor. Par ab season paltega kyuki aa raha hai Bigg Boss 2020 sirf Colors par." Here is the video.

The introductory episode will be shot on September 25th and the contestants of the show will step into the house on September 26th. According to the reports, the set for Bigg Boss has been erected at the Film City, Mumbai. Another news that is doing rounds in the social media is that Salman has charged Rs. 16 crore per episode for this season. The team of Bigg Boss is going to take all the necessary precautions while shooting.

Bigg Boss 14 will have 16 contestants; out of 16, 13 would be celebrities and three would be commoners who have been chosen with digital auditions across the country by Endemol Shine India.

This is the eleventh time for Salman Khan to host the show Bigg Boss. Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty and Arshad Warsi have hosted the show. In the last season, TV actor Siddharth Shukla emerged out as the winner of the show.