Which Bollywood Biggie Will Co-Host Bigg Boss 15 With Salman Khan?

The makers of the reality TV show Bigg Boss is going all out with their plans for the new season. They are trying new things and new ideas to make the show better this time. The audience needs something new to be hooked to the show for more than six months and makers are now bidding for that.

Now the headlines are filled with BB season 15 talks. The format of this season is to be decided and contestants are being roped in. As of now, there has been no confirmation regarding the celebrities that are going to participate this time but many big names from the TV industry were heard. Apart from that, the host will also see a change. No, we are not saying that Salman Khan will be replaced as he is also seen as the face of the show, but instead, he will be joined by a co-host.

This co-host might not be a permanent addition to the show but will mostly be there for a short time. As we told you that Bigg Boss 15 will air on Voot for few weeks before starting on TV, the news is that this host will be there for the time the show runs on Voot, and then it will be going to Salman Khan to be continued on TV. For six weeks we will be seeing a new face.

During the time it airs on Voot, a selection process will take place. Towards the end, 5-6 commoners will be selected to join the celebrity contestants in the house. This Voot airing for 6 weeks is like a selection process for commoners.

Although the name of the co-host has not been confirmed yet, speculations are that one of the big names from Bollywood will be joining the show. As of now, model and reality show star Divya Agarwal’s name has come forward.