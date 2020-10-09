Salma Hayek Pinault a Mexican and American film actress and producer. She began her career in Mexico starring in the telenovela Teresa and later acted in various films. Salma shared a picture of Lakshmi, along with a brief note explaining what Goddess Laxmi means to her. Here is the post.

She wrote in her caption, “When I want to connect with my inner beauty, I start my meditation focusing on the goddess Lakshmi, who in Hinduism represents wealth, fortune, love, beauty, Maya (literally meaning ‘illusion’ or ‘magic’), joy and prosperity. Somehow her image makes me feel joyful, and joy is the greatest door for your inner beauty.”

The actress wrote in Spanish which is roughly translated as, “I also only have one God, but I believe in the beauty of all good intentions - and thanks for the blessings.” With in no time, the post has gone viral and was liked by many. One of the users wrote,“Thank you for your love on Hinduism."

In 2019, Will Smith also shared a few images of himself performing aarti in Haridwar. He shared a post and captioned as, “My Grandmother used to say, ‘God Teaches through Experience’. Travelling to India and Experiencing the colors, people and natural beauty has awakened a new understanding of myself, my Art and the Truths of the world.”