The shocking suicide of Bollywood actor Sushanth Singh Rajput sparked a huge debate on 'nepotism in Bollywood'. A few filmmakers and stars are raising their voice against this tendency prevailing in the film industry. Abhinav Singh Kashyap, the director of 'Dabangg', took to his social media account and wrote a lengthy statement. He said, "My enemies are sharp, cunning and always attack me from back and stay hidden. But the best part is after 10 years, I know who my enemies are. Let it be known that they are Salim Khan, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. There are many other small frys but Salman Khan family is the head of this venomous serpent. They use a clever mix of ill-gotten money, political clout and connections with the underworld to intimidate anyone and everyone."

He further added that, "I have experienced exploitation and bullying first hand. The reason why I moved out of making Dabangg 2 ten years ago was because Arbaaz Khan in collusion with Sohail Khan and family was trying to take control of my career by bullying me. Arbaaz Khan sabotaged my second project with Shree Ashtavinayak Films that I was signed up with by personally calling their head Raj Mehta and threatening him with dire consequences if they made a film with me. I had to return the signing money to Shree Ashtavinayak Films and moved to Viacom Pictures. They did the same thing. Only this time the sabotager was Sohail Khan and he intimidated the then Viacom CEO Vikram Malhotra."

Abhinav said that Salman Khan even tried to stop the release of his movie, Besharam, in which Ranbir Kapoor acted as the male lead. The film got released in 2013.

Salim Khan speaking to a website reacted to the accusations made by Abhinav Kashyap on Salman Khan and his family. Salim Khan said that "Abhinav wrote my name in the statement and he might not be knowing my father and grandfather's name, that's why he didn't mention in his statement. Let him do whatever he wants, I am not going to waste time in reacting to what he says."