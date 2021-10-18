Salaga Makers In No Hurry to Release Movie on OTT After Massive Response in Theatres

Duniya Vijay is basking in the success of his recent outing 'Salaga'. The film has received glowing reviews from critics and audience alike. The film is doing unstoppable business at the box office. We have learnt from our sources that the film is said to be giving stiff competition to Kichcha Sudeep's Kotigobba'.

Vijay's Salaga is said to have minted gold at the box office in the very first weekend. The film's official box office figures are yet to be known.

The entire Karnataka region is talking about Vijay's Salaga. After hearing positive reviews, movie buffs are wanting to watch the film but staying away from theatres because of the crowd. If you are waiting to know when the movie will start streaming on OTT, we would like to tell our viewers that it would take some time for the film to have a digital release.

Yes. What do you said is right. Buoyed by the massive response to the movie in theatres, t he makers are in no hurry to make Salaga be available OTT platform anytime soon.

As per official sources, Vijay's Salaga OTT rights have been bagged by SunNext. The makers of the movie have officially informed us that 'Salaga' is all set to premiere on SunNext in the month of December and not anytime before that. However, the makers are yet to reveal the exact date of its release.

The film is directed by Duniya Vijay and marks his directorial debut. Salaga is produced by KP Srikanth. Sanjana Anand, Dhananjay, and Nagabhushan are seen in the key roles.