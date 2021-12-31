Sakshipost Exclusive: Deepthi Sunaina Officially Breaks Up With Shanmukh Jaswanth

Deepthi Sunaina and Shanmukh Jaswanth are one of the most adorable couples in T town.

Over the past few days, rumors were doing the rounds that all is not well between Deepthi and Shanmukh’s paradise. We also heard a lot about break-up rumors.

Finally, Deepthi Sunaina has confirmed the news via Instagram about parting ways from each other.

Yes, Deepthi Sunaina has broken up with him officially. Here’s the post shared by Deepthi Sunaina on instagram: