Sakshi Post Exclusive: Meet the Secret, Non Telugu Face Of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is just about to start and there are many leaks on social media about the contestants, host, remuneration of the host and highest-paid contestant among others. However, a Bigg Boss addict who is on social media will definitely know the names of confirmed contestants.

If you are not one of them who is active on social media pages, then this is for you. As per the leaks made by celebrities and Industry sources, contestants entering the Bigg Boss house are Shanmukh Jaswanth, Uma Devi, VJ Sunny, Maanas, Lahari Shari, Anee Master, Sarayu Suman, Siri Hanumanth, Priyanka Singh, Lobo, Anchor Ravi, Vishwa, Sree Rama Chandra, RJ Kajal, Jaswanth Padala, Artist Priya, Swetha Varma and Natraj Master.

However, as per our sources, the latest buzz is that there is one secret and unknown contestant who will be entering the Bigg Boss house. The name of this person will not be known to many of us because she is a singer from Kollywood and her name is Fareedha. She was the third finalist of Super Singer 5 in Tamil.

As we mentioned earlier, there will be no wild card entries for this season, which is why the show makers wanted to send all the contestants into the glass house at once. We have to wait and watch the episodes of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 to know whether Fareedha will entertain and impress the Telugu audience.