Sakshi Post Exclusive: 18 Confirmed Contestants Of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5

Just a few hours left to witness the most awaited television show, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. Fans are eagerly waiting for the show. The show is going to start on Star MAA from September 5th, 2021. Ever since the news of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 has come out, we have seen many lists of contestants stepping into BB house. But, now my dear readers, here is the list of 18 confirmed contestants. Just give a look at it.

Lobo

Ravi

Shanmukh Kandregula

Maanas Naagulapalli

Sarayu Roy

Priyanka Singh

Lahari Shari

Jaswanth Padala

Natraj Master

Anee Master

RJ Kajal

Uma Devi

Singer Srirama Chandra

VJ Sunny

Siri Hanmanth

Swetha Varma

Actress Priya

Vishwa

Till now, we have seen four seasons of Bigg Boss Telugu. Jr NTR, Nani acted as the hosts for the first and second seasons respectively. Akkineni Nagarjuna acted as the host for seasons 3 and 4 continuously and now he is going to continue as the host for the fifth season as well. The show airs on Star Maa and streams on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. The unseen episode will be available as Bigg Boss Buzzz on Star Maa Music and Disney+ Hotstar.

