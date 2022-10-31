Sakshi Media Group Honours Veteran Actress and Producer Chittajallu Krishnaveni with Lifetime Achievement Award

Chittajallu Krishnaveni, the popular actress of yesteryears, entered the showbiz at a time when the patriarchal society would prevent the girls and women from participating in the public sphere. At the age of ten, she entered the Telugu film industry as a child actress.

Krishnaveni made her debut as a child artiste in India's first children's film 'Sati Anasuya - Dhruvavijayam' (1936) in which she played the role of Anasuya. The child artiste soon became an actress and a singer who enthralled the viewers with her melodious singing.

She married the director-producer and head of the Shobhanachala Studios Mirzapuram landlord. Krishnaveni became a producer and eventually became the head of the studio. Since her debut in 1935, the veteran actress has come a long way during the last 86 years. The actress and singer has a multifaceted personality. Films like 'Sati Anasuya, Tukaram, Kacha Devayani, Bhoja - Kalidasa, Jeevanjyothi, Daksha Yajna, Bheeshma, Dharmangada, Madalasa, Gollabhama, Srilakshmamma, Manadesam, Palleturi Pilla' brought her name and fame in the film world.

Annamayya Keerthana's 'Jo Achyutananda Jojo Mukunda' song rendered into Krishnaveni's voice was the first on the Telugu screen.The song is also a tribute to all the female playback singers in the Telugu film industry. Prior to India’s independence, Krishnaveni sang the 'Bhupathi Champithin' song in the film 'Gollabhama'..

In the early days of India's independence, 'Manadesam' was released. This movie was the first Telugu film made in the backdrop of the freedom struggle. The film was directed by LV Prasad. Krishnaveni not only produced and acted in the 'Manadesam' movie but also introduced NTR to the Telugu viewers. She also gets credit for introducing Ghantasala as a music director and motivitating him in several movies. Later, the Telugu film world saw Ramesh Naidu as the music director and popular singer P Leela as the female playback singer, thanks to the efforts of Krishnaveni. She was also instrumental in making her only daughter NR Anuradha enter the film production.

Krishnaveni roped in another star actor Akkineni Nageswar Rao (ANR) for 'Keelugurram' movie which was made under the banner of Shobhanachala Studios. Similarly, she produced several Telugu movies. Krishnaveni produced 'Bhakta Kumbhara' in Kannada with Kannada superstar Rajkumar. The superhit Telugu film 'Yamagola' was later remade in Tamil as Yamanukku Yaman (1980) in which Tamil superstar Sivaji Ganesan was seen in a dual role.

In recognition of Krishnaveni's remarkable contribution to the Southern film industry, the then YS Rajasekhar Reddy-led Undivided Andhra Pradesh government honoured her with the prestigious Raghupathi Venkaiah Award. As part of 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, Sakshi Media Group takes pride in honouring the 98-year-old young at-heart versatile actress and producer Krishnaveni with the Lifetime Achievement award.