Sakshi Media Group Honours Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry With Lifetime Achievement Award Posthumously

For many, his song is a guiding moonlight in the dark; an assurance in times of desperation; a voice that questions injustice in the society; mesmerising for the younger generation. The award-winning Telugu lyricist explained the truth of life and taught us love through his beautiful poetry.

Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry who was born as Chembolu Seetharama Sastry knows no introduction to Telugu film viewers. He enjoys a special place in the Telugu film industry.

Seetharama Sastry was born on May 20, 1955 in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh. He was educated at Anakapalli in Visakhapatnam district. He started writing stories and poems under the pen name 'Bharani'. He had joined an MBBS course in Andhra Medical College but due to financial hardships, he discontinued his medical education and took up a low-paying job in the Telecom department to support his family.

In addition to this, he took to writing lyrics and thus his journey into the world of showbiz began. Seetharama Sastry made his debut writing songs for Kasinathuni Viswanath and the debut song was Janani Janmabhoomi (1984). The debut song earned him a permanent place in the hearts of connoisseurs of literary films. Vidhatha Talapuna (1986), the song from the musical Sirivennela not only gave him a screen name but also won him the first Nandi Award.

After the Nandi award, there was no stopping for Seetharama Sastry as ‘every breath became his poetry’. In an over three and a half decades career, Seetharama Sastry wrote more than 3,000 songs for more than 800 films. In the best lyricist category, Sirivennela won 11 Nandi Awards from the Government of Andhra Pradesh and also many other awards.

In 2019, Seetharama Sastry was honoured with the 'Padma Shri' award by the Government of India for penning many meaningful numbers for Telugu films. In the 90-year history of Telugu movie, Seetharama Sastry became the first lyricist who received the 'Padma Shri' award in the Telugu film song writing category.

Seetharama Sastry, a man who once said ‘let's free up half a century of ignorance’ who never compromised on values. He never shied away from calling a spade a spade. A man who lived a life of determination and fearlessness.

The veteran lyricist who made the whole world his family through his memorable lyrics etched his place permanently in the hearts of Telugu film audiences. Remembering the late Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry’s contribution to Telugu cinema with paying respects to the unforgettable literary figure on behalf of all Telugu film lovers, Sakshi Media Group presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to the renowned lyricisit posthumously.