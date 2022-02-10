Saketh and Geetha Madhuri To Be Part Of SRGMP - The Singing Superstar

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa The Singing Superstar is back! Tollywood top singers Geeta Madhuri and Saketh Komanduri are going to be part of the brand new season of the home-grown property – Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, a singing reality show on Zee Telugu. The earlier season received an overwhelming response from music enthusiasts and is gearing up for its 14th edition of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa –The Singing Superstar, which will be coming soon.

The Digital Auditions for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa – The Singing Superstar was conducted in December last year and received an overwhelming response from budding singers.

