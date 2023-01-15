Sajid Khan Earnings From Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are grabbing the audience eyeballs with their drama and arguments in the house. This week, the BB16 makers stunned the viewers with their twists and turns in the show. Salman Khan will not be hosting the show from next weekend, and Karan Johar will be replaced as the host. The sources say that Salman Khan will be back on the Bigg Boss 16 stage on the grand finale day. The biggest surprise this week is that the BB16 producers eliminated three contestants.Sreejita De, Sajid Khan, and Abdu are out of the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Sajid Khan walks out of the Bigg Boss 16 house due to his commitments before entering the show. Sajid Khan managed and tired to entertain the audience. But audiences were not impressed with Sajid’s behaviour in the show. Bigg Boss 16 viewers slammed Colors TV for protecting Sajid from elimination. Anyway, after Sajid Khan's elimination, there have been many searches about his remuneration from the show. The report says that Sajid Khan might be among the highest paid contestants in the show. While there are no reports on how much Colors TV paid Sajid Khan per week. Let us wait for the official announcement from Sajid Khan’s team.