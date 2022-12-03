Sajid Khan In Danger But BB16 Makers Saved Him, Says Viewers

Bigg Boss 16 viewers are mocking Colors TV after the show announced that there would be no eliminations this week. This is not the first time the Bigg Boss Hindi producers have stated that there will be no eliminations to save the controversial contestant from elimination. In Bigg Boss season 16 this is the fourth time that makers are declared no elimination. BB16 viewers are questioning Colors TV about why they are saving Sajid Khan from elimination. Well, the contestants who are on the nomination list for this week's elimination are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Tina Datta, and Sajid Khan. As Sajid Khan is on the nomination list, viewers expected that he would be eliminated from the Bigg Boss 16 house this week. As per the sources, Sajid Khan is in the least position with a low voting percentage. So BB16 viewers expectations of Sajid Khan's elimination would become true. Anyway, netizens are slamming Bigg Boss 16 makers for protecting the accuse of MeToo.