Sajan Agarwal Records Ek Ladki Song With Aman Verma Ruchi Gujjar and Jubin Shah

The Song recording of emotional & heart breaking hindi video album Ek Ladki Staring Aman Verma, Gorgeous actress Ruchi Gujjar and Jubin Shah held at Krishna Studio Mumbai under the banner of Filmy Clap Production house. The Beautiful lyrics penned and directed by bollywood very talented Director Sajan Agarwal. The song composed by Sumit Saha and sung by Singer Rishabh Giri. It’s being produced by Guruji Kailash Raigar.

Director Sajan Agrawal recorded his second song after Maa O Maa which marked the comeback of Mandakini in Bollywood. Director Sajan Agarwal introduced Ruchi Gujjar through this video. Aman Verma, Ruchi Gujjar and Jubin Saha will grove on Director Sajan Agarwal tune.

Ruchi Gujjar Aman Verma and Jubin Shah will be seen in a love triangle story. The song will be shot at a beautiful location in Mumbai. Before the end of year 2022 audiences will get a fabulous treat of this Most heart breaks & emotional Bollywood Song which is conceptualized by Sajan Agarwal.

It clearly indicates that Ruchi Gujjar and Jubin Shah a are rising stars in Bollywood.