If there is one actress in Bollywood who always leaves fans in awe, it is Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son Taimur Ali Khan is an internet sensation. There are many fan clubs under Taimur Ali Khan and he is the paparazzi's favorite child.

Now in a great news coming in, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second child and the couple themselves shared the news with their fans and well-wishers.

The statement from Saif and Kareena read, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support."

Amid lockdown, Kareena is spending her quality time with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur. They got married in 2012 and welcomed their first son Taimur on December 26 in 2016.

Kareena will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' opposite Aamir Khan which is a remake of Tom Hank's classic 'Forrest Gump'. The film was scheduled to release this December but has been shifted to December 2021 due to the ongoing novel coronavirus.