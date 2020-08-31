Taimur Ali Khan, Bollywood's much-adored kid grabs the attention from all the corners. The little munchkin gives cute expressions and looks at the cameras whenever he steps out. In an interview, Saif Ali Khan said that the Chota Nawab is not exactly fond of the photograph and he never enjoys the flashes. He further said that the paparazzi has become a part of their life at some places.

The 'Tanhaji' actor who appeared in one of the episodes of 'No Filter Neha Season 5' opened up on how Taimur reacts to the media attention. He said that, "I think he’s realised that there will be cameras in certain places. He has never enjoyed being photographed particularly, even by us at home. But he understands, I mean, he smiles and waves and he likes camera flashes but it’s just something he’s always seen so he doesn’t think about it."

He further added that, "I mean, it makes me a little tense, he gets that vibe and then when they would chase him to school, you worry, I mean, there’s too much attention sometimes. It’s sad, you know, people don’t let you be like a normal kid in Bombay. This star kid is a tag that just falls on you, whether you like it or not and in fact, the answer is you don’t want it but what can you do."

Recently, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have announced that they are expecting their second child soon. On the professional front, Bebo was last seen in 'Angrezi Medium' alongside Irrfan. She will soon be seen with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. Besides this movie, Kareen Kappor also has a period drama 'Takht' in her kitty.

On career front, rumours are doing rounds that Saif Ali Khan is likely to play an important role in Prabhas' Adipurush. As of now there is no official information, let us wait for it.