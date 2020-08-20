The latest we hear is Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will feature in Prabhas’ 'Adipurush' and he will play the antagonist in the film. Interestingly, Khan played the lead villain in Om Raut’s previous directed film as well.

Commenting on the same, a source close to the project says, “Yes, Saif will feature in Adipurush. In fact, after seeing Saif’s performance in Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior, Om was rather keen on casting him again.” When asked the source about Saif's character, he says, “Obviously Saif would come on board only if his part was a good one, and apparently Raut has roped him in to play the villain. Now, given that the film is an adaptation of the fight between good and evil, it is likely that Saif will be almost a parallel lead opposite Prabhas in Adipurush.”

The film marks the third collaboration of Prabhas with producer Bhushan Kumar after Saaho (2019) and the yet-to-be-released film, Radhe Shyam. The film is still in pre-production stage and with COVID-19 still throwing the industry into turmoil, it might take sometime before we see the fruits of labour on this passionate project.

So far, there is no update who will feature as the leading lady opposite Prabhas in the film. Nevertheless, we’ll surely keep you updated with more information as it unfolds.