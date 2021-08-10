Saif Ali Khan Kareena Second Son Jehangir, Trolled

Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have reportedly named their second son Jehangir. Saifeena welcomed their second child in February this year. A few days ago, Kareena Kapoor's father Randhir Kapoor revealed that his grandson was named Jeh. From then, fans of Kareena, Saif, and others have been decoding the name of their second child, some thought that it would be Jehangir and few others Jehlaluddin. But now reports claim that Kareena addressed Jeh as Jehangir in the caption of one of the images of her book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. After the news broke out, netizens trolled Saif and Kareena alleging that they have named their son after Mughal Emperor Jehangir.

One of the social media users wrote, "Lagta hain Saif Taimur Dynasty ki line lagane wale hain , Taimur hua , Jehangir hua , then Khalil , Shahrukh , Mirza ." Another one wrote "Imagine a punjabi Kapoor naming her sons after Taimur and Jehangir who tortured and brutally executed Sikh Guru Arjan. That is what Red heart j1had does to your psyche #jehangir #Taimur #Taliban."

Another tweet reads, "Despite the Bhakt meltdown over Taimur's name, Kareena and Saif have named their younger son Jehangir and I've literally never seen a couple with stronger trolling skills."

One more user wrote, "Taimur was a terrorist who massacred lakhs of Hindus, "Jahangir" was the one who on 16 June 1606, ordered Guru Arjan Dev Ji, fifth Sikh Guru tortured for 5 days and killed the Guru as he refused to stop preaching his message of God as started by Guru Nanak Dev Ji."

Some of the netizens are saying that Saifeena has the freedom to name their children, whereas few sections of people are trolling Saif and Kareena very badly.

#SaifAliKhan seems to be giving justice to all Muslim Dynasties.First Ibrahim(Lodhi)..then Taimur(lung) & Now Jehangir(Moghul)..Hope someday Asif Jah dynasty from Hyderabad will get their turn 🤣🤣 Anyway its a tight slap on all who criticized him on choosing the name Taimur — Patel (@Patelshyd) August 10, 2021

#SaifAliKhan and #KareenaKapoorKhan name their second child Jehangir and bhakts started boycotting saif. Le kareena: pic.twitter.com/FYx7ykyNm8 — Rhea Parody⚽ (@Tweet2_rhea) August 10, 2021

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor seems to be running a 21st century Mughal dynasty by naming their kids after erstwhile Mughal Rulers. Timur is followed by Jahangir. I hope Saif doesn't consider himself to be Babur! 😂#SaifAliKhan #KareenaKapoorKhan — Tarun Mishra (@tarunmishra_) August 10, 2021

#SaifAliKhan and #KareenaKapoorKhan keeps their new born baby name Jehangir and m surprised they are being trolled for the name.🤣🤣 Dnt worry the new Jehangir is cute n sweet, he wont conquer #India. Have a life peopl. Its their personal life none f r business. #PositiveVibes pic.twitter.com/xzT7Ljg87A — cheikaba h (@CheikabaH) August 10, 2021