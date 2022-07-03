Sai Pallavi's Gargi To Release On This Date

Post her fantastic performance as Vennala in Virata Parvam, actress Sai Pallavi will soon be seen in an upcoming courtroom drama titled Gargi, which will release in theatres on July 15.

Hailed as the next 'female power star' by director Sukumar, Sai Pallavi will be seen in a very interesting role in Gargi which is written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran, who made his debut as a director with Nivin Pauly starrer Richie (2017). The film also stars Kaali Venkat, Saravanan in prominent roles. Her fans are looking forward to her next release and the actress announced the release date of her film on Twitter on Saturday. Sharing a poster of the film, Sai Pallavi tweeted, “Gargi will be yours from the 15th of July.”

Earlier this year, the makers of the film shared a glimpse of the film in a minute and a half long video, which shows Sai Pallavi clad in a plain sari and handbag and is also seen dubbing for the film in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.The music is helmed by Govind Vasantha.

Produced by Ravichandran Ramachandran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Thomas George and Gautham Ramachandran, the film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Actor couple Suriya and Jyotika recently boarded the upcoming film as presenters via their production banner 2D Entertainment.

