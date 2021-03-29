If all goes well and Nithya Menen will back her comeback to Telugu films in a Telugu film. that too with none other Power Star Pawan Kalyan.

As per reports, the makers of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s upcoming film are planning to rope in Nithya Menen for the role, as another talented actress Sai Pallavi might not be able to take up the offer.

The producers apparently had initially approached Sai Pallavi for the role but she had to back out due to clashes with dates.

They later approached Nithya Menen, and she is said to have given the nod in principle. Other formalities like paperwork etc are being worked out after which she would sign on the dotted line.

The beautiful and talented actress was not seen on the Telugu screen after Son of Satyamurthy in 2015. She was again seen in a brief role in Vijay Deverekonda's hit film Gita Govindam in 2018 and then disappeared from the Telugu screen. She was seen busy with her web series in Amazon Prime with Abhishek Bachchan. A talented singer Nithya Menen was also seen busy singing and recording new songs, especially during the lockdown.

One can say if she signs the dotted line it would certainly be her gain and Sai Pallavi's loss as the film has Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati in the lead roles. Aishwarya Rajesh will be playing the other leading lady in the film which is said to be a remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum under Sagar Chandra’s direction. Tentatively titled as ‘PSPK Rana’ movie, which is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner.

Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movie Vakeel Saab, another remake of the Bollywood Pink movie and will reprise Amitabh Bachchan’s role. Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Shruti Hassan are the lead actresses of this court drama directed by Sriram Venu and produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Vakeel Saab movie will be released on April 9, 2021.

Also Read: #VakeelSaabTrailerDay Is Trending On Twitter

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati's Aranya opened to a decent release and is getting a positive talk at the ticket windows. He will be seen next in Venu Udugula's Virata Parvam movie which has the powerhouse of talent -Sai Pallavi as the lead actress.

Sai Pallavi will be seen in Shekhar Kammula's Love Story along with Akkineni NagaChaitanya. The film is slated for release on April 16 and her song Saranga Dariya from the movie is already a smash hit.

Also Read: Tik Tok Actors Can't Get Enough Of Sai Pallavi's Saranga Dariya Song From Love Story