Kumar Sai's Motive To Enter Bigg Boss House Will Leave You Shocked

Tollywood actor Sai Kumar Pampana who rose to fame with’ Ee Rojullo’ stepped into BB house as the first wild card contestant of the most popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 4. On Sunday’s episode, Nagarjuna introduced Kumar Sai to the audience.

According to the reports, the actor will not be treated as a wild card contestant as he entered the house just after one week. The 'Ee Rojullo' star spilled the beans about why he signed up for the show.

Just like other contestants, Sai also stepped into the BB house to win the title and said that the COVID-19 situation goes by the time, he steps out of the house. He told Akkineni Nagarjuna that he wants to become a director. He also revealed that he got inspired by Nagarjuna’s physique and this ideally pushed him towards staying fit.



He further added that he was very much impressed with Nagarjuna's performance in the 2004 film ‘Mass’

Let us wait and see how he is going to enthrall all of us. We think that he is going to give that dose of entertainment with his comic skills.