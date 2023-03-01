Sai Dharam Tej's Virupaksha Teaser Postponed After Fan's Demise

The teaser for the Sai Dharam Tej’s new film Virupaksha which was to be released on Wednesday was postponed due to the untimely demise of the actor’s fan association president.

The makers of the film SVCC shared the news on their Twitter handle stating that, "We are shocked to hear about the untimely demise of Ravuri Pandu, the President of the Sai Dharam Tej Fans Association, from Bhimavaram. As a mark of respect, the teaser release of 'Virupaksha' stands postponed, “ they wrote.

We are shocked to hear about the untimely demise of Ravuri Pandu Garu ( Mega Fan and Sai Dharam Tej Fans president, Bhimavaram ) As a mark of respect, The teaser release of #Virupaksha stands postponed. — SVCC (@SVCCofficial) March 1, 2023

Virupaksha teaser was formally launched at the hands of Sai Dharam Tej’s uncle actor Pawan Kalyan yesterday and the actor appreciated the film teaser, and the actual teaser was to be released today.

Virupaksha is a thriller movie directed by Karthik Dandu and a screenplay written by Pushpa director Sukumar. The movie has Sai Dharam Tej, Sunil and Samyuktha Menon in the main lead roles. The music is composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath while the cinematography was done by Shamdat Sainudeen and it is edited by Navin Nooli. Virupaksha will hit the cinemas on April 21.

