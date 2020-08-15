Actor Sai Dharam Tej is back to success with hit films like Chitralahari and Prati Roju Pandage. Sai Dharam tej signed his next film with Debutant Karthik Dandi, who had earlier worked with Sukumar. It is jointly financed by Sukumar and BVSN Prasad under Sukumar Writings and Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra banners.

The 'Supreme' hero took to his twitter to announce the news about his next project. He wrote on his twitter which reads "Trying a new genre is always exciting. That too in association with one of my favorite movie makers Sukumar garu makes it all the more special. #SDT15 is a mystical thriller produced by @SVCofficial and @SukumarWritings Directed by @karthikdandu86 (sic)." This mystical thriller will have a screenplay by Sukumar.

Currently, Sai Dharam Tej is busy with ‘Solo Brathuke So Better’ directed by Subbu. Nabha Natesh will be seen as the female lead in the movie. The mega hero also joined his hands together with the director Deva Katta and it is learned that Sai Dharam Tej will be seen as an IPS officer in the film. The filmmaker Deva Katta is known for his movie, Prasthanam.