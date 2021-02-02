Sagara Sangamam Cinematographer PS Nivas No More

KOZHIKODE: National award-winning cinematographer P S Nivas (P Srinivas) died due to age-related illness at the Government Medical College on Monday. Nivas (76) had wielded the camera for several noted films in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Telugu.

Born in Kozikhode, PS Nivas had completed his diploma in motion picture photography at the Institute of Film Technology in Adyar, Chennai after his graduation.

A close associate of Bharathiraja , Nivas made his debut in Tamil in Bharathiraja’s ‘16 Vayathinile’ (1977). His other important works include ‘Kizhakke Pogum Rail’ (1978), Sigappu Rojakkal’ (1978), ‘Sagara Sangamam’ (1983) in Telugu and Urvasi Sharada's ‘Nimajjanam’ (1979)

Nivas also did Hindi movies films like Sridevi's hindi debut film ‘Solva Sawan’, ‘Red Rose’, ‘Aaj Ka Dada’ and ‘Bhayanak Mahal’.

He bagged the national award for cinematography for the black and white Malayalam movie Mohiniyattam in 1977.

The Andhra Pradesh government’s Nandi award was conferred on him in 1979 for the film Nimajjanam.

The talented cinematographer had directed four films - Kallukkul Eeram (1980), Enakkaga Kaathiru (1981), Nizhal Thedum Nenjangal (1982) and Sevvanthi (1994) and produced two in Tamil as well.

His other works in Telugu include Kamal Haasan - Rajnikanth starrer Vayasu Pilichindi, Nimajjanam, actor Chiranjeevi's debut film Punadi Rallu, K Viswanath's Saagara Sangamam and Sankeerthana, and Bhanuchander's Hanthakudi Veta.