Sadha Nannu Nadipe Review

Pratheek Prem returns to the silver screen after a long time with Sadha Nannu Nadipe. The film is directed by Lanka Pratheek Prem Karan.

Plot: Michael Jackson (Pratheek Prem) enjoys a carefree life with friends without thinking about a career. One fine day, Michael falls in love with Saha( Vaishnavi). As usually, Saha hates him and rejects his love proposal. Still, Michael loves her sincerely that one day she will accept his love. Later, Michael and Saha get married but Saha maintains a distance from him. Why Saha doesn’t allow Michael close to her? Will they come together? Why does she avoid him? What’s her problem? One has to watch the film to know the reasons behind Saha staying apart from Micheal.

Performance: Pratheek Prem fits the bill perfectly as a lover boy. Pratheek Prem does a neat job with boy next door looks. Vaishnavi is a show stopper in the film. The rest of the cast also does decent performance in the film.

Plus Points:

Pratheek, Vaishnavi performance

Comedy in certain parts

Minus Points

There’s a bit of lag here and there

Verdict: Sadha Ninnu Nadipe is a decent entertainer and a one-time watch…

