After two decades, Mahesh Bhatt has taken the director's chair for the film 'Sadak 2' and it was streamed by Disney+ Hotstar on Friday evening. The film was supposed to hit the theatres in March 2020, but got delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Later, the makers of the movie have decided to release the flick digitally on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Sadak 2 started trending on the micro-blogging site after it premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday evening. Sadak 2 is a sequel to 1991 super hit movie, Sadak, the love story of a taxi driver Ravi and a sex worker. Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt acted in the lead roles. Sadak 2 stars Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

The film Sadak 2 was facing severe criticism especially after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The film's trailer which was released on 12 August 2020 on YouTube became the second most-disliked video. Alia Bhatt has been facing severe flak from the netizens these days.

A couple of trade analysts gave one-star rating for the movie and netizens are also not impressed with the flick. Here are the twitter reactions for Sadak 2 movie.

#OneWordReview...#Sadak2: UNBEARABLE.

Just cannot be compared to its first part... Lacklustre plot... Lethargic and lifeless screenwriting... Music doesn’t work either... Terrible waste of the brand [#Sadak] and talent associated with this film. #Sadak2Review pic.twitter.com/Tyt1qQR6do — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 28, 2020

TORTURE of EPIC proportion, full on nonsense yet hilarious script & screenplay.Villain Gyaanprakash will make you laugh like mad, best comic actor of 2020. Bhatt saab career weakest direction,Why alia did this film only guru gyaanprakash knows. #Sadak2Review pic.twitter.com/65yJ6hbZDP — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 28, 2020

A franchisee is killed. — Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) August 28, 2020

