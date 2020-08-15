Gorgeous actress Alia Bhatt is known for her unconventional roles and top-notch performances in the movies like ‘Gully Boy’, ‘Raazi’, ‘Dear Zindagi’, etc.Recently, Sadak 2 trailer was released which features Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The trailer became the most disliked video on YouTube in less than 24 hours. Sadak 2 is Alia's first film with her dad Mahesh Bhatt. Alia Bhatt's flick ‘Sadak 2 ‘ has become the center of controversy and is receiving a lot of flak on social media.

Sadak 2, a sequel to his 1991 film starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja, will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28.

Ongoing reports suggest that after the sudden demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the netizens have started to raise their voice against nepotism in Bollywood. It is said that the filmmakers are killing outsider talents giving most of the movies to star kids. Sushant’s fans have been propagating the conspiracy theory that the actor was ostracised by the film industry, most notably by ‘insiders’ and it drove him to suicide.

Earlier, also she faced a lot of criticism from the general public but she never saw this much of hatred from the audience. Looks like the hatred on Alia Bhatt movies or nepotism may not subside anytime soon and she may face the same problem with her upcoming films. It’s known fact that Alia Bhatt will be seen playing in the lead role in most awaited film ‘RRR’.

She is all set to play Sita beside Ram Charan who will be seen as Alluri Seetha Rama Raju. Looking at the current trend of hatred to Alia, it may also get affect ‘RRR’ film which features Jr NTR and Charan. It is going to release in ten languages. We have to wait and see whether Rajamouli will make changes in his cast as Alia hasn’t shoot any of her part in the movie.

The buzz on social media is that Alia Bhatt's Telugu debut is really doubtful.