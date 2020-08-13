MUMBAI: Mumbai media did not spare Karan Johar when the actor Sushanth Singh Rajput's mysterious death by suicide or murder incident was linked to the producer's "groupism" and "nepotism" supporting famous star-kids or people with connections through his films.

Karan Johar was projected as the main reason for Sushanth Singh Rajput's death and on social media people started taking things to next level by calling the producer, names and boycotting his films. He had to stop all his activity on the social media immediately due to personal attacks and abuse.

He did not even promote the film, Gunjan Saxena that released on 12th August on Netflix. Sadak 2 film trailer released on same day, with Alia Bhatt in the lead role and the trailer became most disliked one.

Looking at all this, according to the reports from Mumbai media, Karan Johar has decided to stop activity on his future films for time being and even kept his directorial big budget film, Takht, on a back burner.

He hopes the nepotism issue will cool down in few months and then, he will get back into direction but he will make a love story with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Sources suggest that the producer has developed anxiety due to the media attacks and he might take a precautionary medical vacation to recover.