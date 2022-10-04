Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American activist who declined Marlon Brando's Oscar Award on the stage on his behalf in 1973, died aged 75. The actress, who had breast cancer, died on Sunday, the Academy announced on its Twitter handle.

Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American civil rights activist who famously declined Marlon Brando’s 1973 Best Actor Academy Award, dies at 75. pic.twitter.com/OlpsoItlCw — The Academy (@TheAcademy) October 3, 2022

Two weeks ago the Academy honoured her at a ceremony in Los Angeles, publicly apologizing for her treatment at the Oscars meted out to her 50 years ago.

Hollywood actor Marlon Brando who was a supporter of the American Indian Movement (AIM), at the Wounded Knee to protest government abuse sent Littlefeather on to the stage with a letter stating why he was rejecting the award to highlight the issue.

Littlefeather was booed while speaking on stage at the event in 1973 when she held up the letter to explain Marlon Brando’s protest to highlight the treatment of Native Americans by the film industry and to bring attention to the Wounded Knee protests. She was dressed in full native Apache attire for the Oscars which were televised around the world for the first time. She also lost work after casting directors refused to take her after the incident.

This was also probably the first time an actor used the Oscars as a platform to highlight a civil issue which was later followed by many actors. (Inputs BBC)

