‘Saamanyudu’ streams on ZEE5

Hyderabad, 14th March, 2022: ZEE5 is the one platform that brings out a variety of entertainment formats: web series, direct-to-digital releases, original movies, digital releases. It has been dishing out content for the entertainment of worldwide viewership in various languages: from Hindi to Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali to Gujarati. ZEE5 is just a click away on a mobile, tablet, desktop, laptop. In recent weeks, we have seen movies like Nagarjuna-Naga Chaitanya's 'Bangarraju' being released on ZEE5.

Vishal's 'Saamanyudu', which is titled 'Veeramae Vaagai Soodum' in Tamil, started to be streamed on ZEE5 from March 4. Besides Telugu and Tamil versions, the Kannada version has also been streaming.



Vishal, who is one of the most popular South Indian star heroes, has given a terrific performance in the movie. Co-starring Dimple Hayathi, Raveena Ravi, Yogi Babu, and Ramana in other roles, the film, on the back of its content and stellar performances, was well received by the audience. Owing to the audiences' interest, it received an encouraging response from the audience when it was released in theatres.

With ZEE5 doing a world digital premiere, viewers who may have missed watching it on the big screen get to enjoy the experience again in the comfort of their homes or on the go.



ZEE5 has been releasing movies and originals every month. It has been moving forward with the sole aim of keeping its patrons engaged. 'Oka Chinna Family Story', 'Loser', 'Loser 2', Sumanth-starrer 'Malli Modalaindi', Akkineni Nagarjuna-Naga Chaitanya's 'Bangarraju' have been streaming successfully on ZEE5. Thanks to a variety of content, ZEE5 has been a hit with its patrons. 'Rowdy Boys' started streaming on March 11.

Hyderabad, 14th March, 2022: ZEE5 is the one platform that brings out a variety of entertainment formats: web series, direct-to-digital releases, original movies, digital releases. It has been dishing out content for the entertainment of worldwide viewership in various languages: from Hindi to Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali to Gujarati. ZEE5 is just a click away on a mobile, tablet, desktop, laptop. In recent weeks, we have seen movies like Nagarjuna-Naga Chaitanya's 'Bangarraju' being released on ZEE5.

Vishal's 'Saamanyudu', which is titled 'Veeramae Vaagai Soodum' in Tamil, started to be streamed on ZEE5 from March 4. Besides Telugu and Tamil versions, the Kannada version has also been streaming.



Vishal, who is one of the most popular South Indian star heroes, has given a terrific performance in the movie. Co-starring Dimple Hayathi, Raveena Ravi, Yogi Babu, and Ramana in other roles, the film, on the back of its content and stellar performances, was well received by the audience. Owing to the audiences' interest, it received an encouraging response from the audience when it was released in theatres.

With ZEE5 doing a world digital premiere, viewers who may have missed watching it on the big screen get to enjoy the experience again in the comfort of their homes or on the go.



ZEE5 has been releasing movies and originals every month. It has been moving forward with the sole aim of keeping its patrons engaged. 'Oka Chinna Family Story', 'Loser', 'Loser 2', Sumanth-starrer 'Malli Modalaindi', Akkineni Nagarjuna-Naga Chaitanya's 'Bangarraju' have been streaming successfully on ZEE5. Thanks to a variety of content, ZEE5 has been a hit with its patrons. 'Rowdy Boys' started streaming on March 11.