Tollywood director Sujeeth shot into the big league with Prabhas starrer ‘Saaho’. The young filmmaker finally ended his bachelorhood. Sujeeth tied the knot with Pravallika over the weekend at a simple ceremony held at Golconda Resorts in Hyderabad.

The newlywed couple had been in a relationship for quite some time. With both their families giving their approval, the two finally decided to enter into wedlock. The pictures of Sujeeth and Pravallika’s marriage have surfaced on the Internet. Sujeeth is seen in traditional wedding attire wearing a golden ‘kasavu mundu’ and matching kurta with a shawl around the neck. On the other hand, Pravallika looked beautiful in a pink saree with a zari border and a matching blouse with heavy embroidery. She completed her bridal look with a diamond jewellery set. Take a look at the pictures:



Sujeeth’s last film was the high-budgeted ‘Saaho’ which received mixed reviews from critics and the audiences. However, it did not come in the way of Sujeeth signing his next project. Recently, actor Chiranjeevi revealed that Sujeeth has been roped in to direct the Telugu remake of Malayalam blockbuster ‘Lucifer’. Reports have also emerged claiming that Ram Charan will also play a crucial role in this remake. Sujeeth’s last film was the high-budgeted ‘Saaho’ which received mixed reviews from critics and the audiences. However, it did not come in the way of Sujeeth signing his next project. Recently, actor Chiranjeevi revealed that Sujeeth has been roped in to direct the Telugu remake of Malayalam blockbuster ‘Lucifer’. Reports have also emerged claiming that Ram Charan will also play a crucial role in this remake.