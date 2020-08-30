Rebel star Prabhas' Saaho completed one year of its release. Director Sujeeth’s 2019 Saaho starring Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nithin Makes, Jackie Shroff and others, clocked one year today. The film failed to live up to the audience's expectations. But, it ended up as the biggest blockbuster hit of 2019. On this special occasion, Prabhas shared his latest picture via Instagram and thanked his fans for continuous support, love towards him.

On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor also shared some unseen pictures from the ‘Saaho’ sets. Here’s the tweet made by her:

Saaho was made on a budget of Rs 350 Cr. Earlier, the makers didn’t have had a plan of making 'Saaho’ with a lavish budget but things changed after the success of Prabhas’ Baahubali. Saaho was shot using sophisticated cameras of recent times. If you might have observed, the picture resolution of Saaho was high compared to other movies.

On the professional front, Prabhas will next be seen in ‘Radhe Shyam’. He is all set to participate in the Radhe Shyam shoot in the second week of September. He has signed his next project with Nag Ashwini where he will be sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone. On the other hand, Prabhas will be making Bollywood debut with Adipurush which will be directed by Om Raut and the film is going to be released in multiple languages. Watch this space for more updates.