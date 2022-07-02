Saadhika Randhawa Bags Movie Satya Sai Baba 2

There is a growing trend in Bollywood of making movies on real life characters. The success of Sanju and M.S. Dhoni has given this idea a further boost. Last year we saw the release of Om Shree Satya Sai Baba based on real life story of the Godman. The film had Anup Jalota in the titular role along with Jackie Shroff and Saadhika Randhawa in the lead. The movie was produced by the same production house that had released Sai Ek Prerna a decade ago.

The production house has announced a sequel with Satya Sai Baba 2 and similar to the first two installments even the third will have Saadhika Randhawa in the lead. This movie will also be the directorial debut of singer Anup Jalota. We ask the Salma Pe Dil Aa Gaya actress about this and she shares "For any actor it is a matter of pride to be cast repeatedly by the same production. I thoroughly enjoyed working in the first two projects of this series and I look forward to start shooting the third one."