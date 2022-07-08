Saadhika Randhawa And Her Love For Telugu Cinema

Saadhika Randhawa is one of the few heroines who has not only worked in movies in multiple languages but also achieved success in all of them. She started her career with Sanam Harjai (1995) and gained popularity with Salma Pe Dil Aa Gaya (1997). The same year she made her debut in South Indian movies with Hello I Love You (1997). She was welcomed by the Telugu audience with open arms and she paired up with topmost stars including Mohan Babu, Pawan Kalyan and Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Her eyes light up on being asked about her experience in Telugu cinema and she shares "I thoroughly enjoyed working in Telugu movies and got a lot of love and affection from the people of this state. The work environment was very professional yet friendly. I did so many movies that I ended up learning the language to a certain extent". She says she has no clear favourite among the current crop but is happy with the success of movies like Baahubali. We ask the gorgeous actress if she would consider working again in a Telugu movie and she says "Why not if the role is good. I would love to".

Saadhika was last seen opposite Jackie Shroff in Satya Sai Baba (2021) and is currently working on its sequel and is in the news for her debut with a webseries in the OTT platform.