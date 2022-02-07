Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the most loved shows on Zee Telugu. People go gaga over the show. Now, a new season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is going to start soon. The makers of the show have released a promo video and it is quite interesting. In the video, one could see Koti, Anantha Sriram, Smita, and SP Sailaja. All these singers find talent in the people around them and appreciate them. Sreemukhi is going to host the show. The caption of the video posted by Zee Telugu is "There will be a story behind every song." Here is the video, just give a look at it.