Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, The Singing Superstar Premieres on This Date

Famed actress Pooja Hegde will be seen gracing the grand premiere event of the upcoming season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa the popular singing reality show. The first episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa - The Singing Superstar will be telecast on the 20th of February.

Zee Channel airing the show shared a promo of the programme which offers us a glimpse of who the judges are and the special guest for the inaugural episode. The promo released on Sunday promises to be an extravagant event.

Check Out The Mega Launch Promo Of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa - The Singing Superstar-2022

The highlight of the event will be Tollywood actress Pooja Hegde who will be the guest of honour for the launch event.

The show will be judged by luminaries from the music field, including music director Saluri Koti, singer SP Sailaja, singer Smitha and lyricist Anantha Sriram. While Koti and SP Sailaja will continue to associate with the show, Smitha and Anantha Sriram will be part of the 14th season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa show.

The new edition of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa will feature 24 talented contestants handpicked from digital auditions conducted so far. The contestants will be groomed and guided by four popular singers and mentors Komanduri Saketh, Revanth, Geetha Madhuri, and Srikrishna. Popular anchor Srimukhi will be hosting the new edition of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa- The Singing Superstar.

