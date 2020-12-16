Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Season 13 Mentors To Capture Your Hearts This Sunday

Zee Telugu’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, the most popular singing reality show in Telugu states, has given a platform to aspiring singers to come forward and showcase their talent. Before stepping into semifinals, the mentors of the series would be coming together to perform for a special episode this week marking its successful run. With this episode, the mentors would be ready to give some power-packed performances to encourage the Top 10 contestants for the final run of the season.

Mentors Prudhvi, Deepu, Revanth, Saketh, Sony, Raghuram, Harika, Damini, will be showcasing their magic as they will perform to the biggest hits. Besides this, Deepu would share his love story while his wife surprises him by visiting the sets. Revanth will speak regarding his heartbreak, and the friendship he shares with Saketh along with his journey in the music industry. The cherry on the cake is the unveiling of their secrets this week in the ‘Mentor special episode’.

So, get set to embark on a musical extravaganza this Sunday i.e. 20th December at 8:00 PM only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD.